Agadir joins British Airways’ short-haul network from London Gatwick

British Airways has expanded its London Gatwick route network by adding Agadir as its latest destination. Starting March 31, 2024, the airline’s Gatwick short-haul subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, will operate a four-times weekly flight to Agadir.

This marks the return of Agadir to British Airways’ offerings after more than a decade and becomes the second Moroccan destination alongside Marrakech.

CEO Tom Stoddart highlighted Agadir’s appeal as a coastal destination with abundant sunshine, catering to leisure travelers seeking beach activities, golf, water sports, and cultural landmarks like Agadir Kasbah.

The flights will offer two cabin options: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy), each with specific amenities and services tailored to customer preferences.