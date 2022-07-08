San Sebastián Airport welcomes route from London City Airport by BA CityFlyer

San Sebastian Airport has today received the first flight from London City Airport. BA CityFlyer will now operate two weekly frequencies, Mondays and Fridays, to the British capital, bringing together two cities as important as London and San Sebastian.

This new international link joins the rest of the flights that currently operate in San Sebastian on a regular basis, as is the case with Madrid, Barcelona, ??Gran Canaria, Seville, Malaga and the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Menorca.

The first plane from London, for which the company BA CityFlyer has used an Embraer 190, with a capacity for 98 passengers, has landed this morning in Hondarribia. At noon the first passengers arrived in Gipuzkoa from the infrastructure located in the heart of the City of London.

This new destination will help to directly and quickly connect the area of ??influence of the Gipuzkoa airport with the London metropolis, whose area of ??influence covers the entire south of England, one of the most densely populated areas with the highest per capita income in the area.

