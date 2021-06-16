New British Airways services take off from Belfast with routes to Exeter, Leeds Bradford, Newquay and Glasgow

British Airways is launching four new domestic routes from Belfast this summer, supporting important business and tourism links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Over the next few months, the airline will start to operate 18 flights a week between George Best Belfast City Airport and Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay airports. The new routes will run alongside existing British Airways services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports.

Customers can book via ba.com from today, with return fares from Belfast to these new destinations starting from £48 each way.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new routes, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

“We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel.”

He added: “We also welcome the recent announcement about the NI Domestic Aviation Kickstart Scheme and await further details with great interest.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Continuity on these services is excellent news for domestic connectivity to and from Northern Ireland. Operated by Embraer 190 jets, these routes will greatly complement the existing British Airways services to London Heathrow and London City enabling passengers to enjoy the excellent British Airways experience to a greater number of destinations.”

Customers booking with British Airways can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. Customers are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change. British Airways Holidays’ customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, as part of the company’s Customer Promise.

Full schedule:

Route Flight number Schedule/departure time Belfast City (BHD)/ Exeter (EXT) From 16 June 2021 BA7319 Monday – 12.55 Friday – 16.35 Saturday – 10.15 Sunday – 11.40 Belfast City (BHD)/ Leeds Bradford (LBA) From 16 June 2021 BA7313 Monday – 8.40 Tuesday – 8.40 Wednesday – 8.40 Thursday – 8.40 Friday – 10.55 Sunday – 8.40 Belfast City (BHD)/ Cornwall Newquay (NQY) From 3 July 2021 BA7331 Wednesday – 16.35 Saturday – 6.35 Belfast City (BHD)/ Glasgow (GLA) From 2 August 2021 BA7327 Monday – 19.00 Tuesday – 19.00 Wednesday – 19.00 Thursday – 19.00 Friday – 19.00 Sunday – 19.00

The additional services will be operated using BA CityFlyer’s existing fleet of Embraer 190 aircraft

