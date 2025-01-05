British Airways flight diverts to Milan Malpensa due to engine trouble

British Airways flight BA7016 from Florence to London Stansted, operated by BA Cityflyer Embraer E-190 registered G-LCAF, was diverted to Milan Malpensa Airport on January 4 due to engine issues. Emergency protocols were initiated, ensuring the aircraft was safely guided to Terminal T2.

Standard procedures included ambulance calls, advanced medical support readiness, and incident monitoring. The flight landed without further complications, and measures were taken to ensure passenger safety.

The aircraft involved is still at Malpensa Airport at the time of writing. The fate of the passengers is unknown.