British Airways back on Rotterdam The Hague Airport from September 20

British Airways (BA) airline will return to Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA) from Monday 20 September. Due to the corona crisis, the airline’s daily flights to and from RTHA and London City were stopped last year. The last BA flight from Rotterdam to London City was on March 17, 2020.

BA is pleased that after such a long absence, the flight connection between Rotterdam The Hague Airport and London City can be resumed. “Especially now that business traffic is starting to pick up again, we are convinced that many customers will again prefer the ease and comfort of flying from Rotterdam The Hague Airport,” says Katinka van Ekeren of British Airways. “All of our aircraft are fully cleaned every day, from nose to tail, so travellers can feel safe and protected every step of the way. And thanks to our flexible booking options, travellers can book now and change later if the need arises.”

BA still has limited flights to and from Rotterdam. Initially, there will be two flights per day. The company expects this to increase to three times a day at the beginning of October. “We are proud to be able to add London to our destination network again after a year and a half. Before the corona crisis, LCY Airport was one of our largest destinations with almost 180,000 departing and arriving passengers at our airport every year. It is a very important connection for our region,” says RTHA CEO Ron Louwerse.

The first flights on RTHA with British Airways are scheduled for September 20. BA flies with Embraer 190 aircraft.

August 18, 2021