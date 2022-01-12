BA City Flyer offers up 4 new European routes for summer 2022

British Airways is launching four new routes across Europe in time for the summer season. Operating from London City Airport, customers can now book to fly to Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan Malpensa and Thessaloniki – adding to BA CityFlyer’s already extensive network.
Flights to all destinations will operate on BA CityFlyer’s Embraer E190 aircraft. Luxembourg and Milan will take flight on 27 March and both will operate every day of the week. On 18 June, Thessaloniki will launch, operating once a week on Saturday and on 19 June, Barcelona will operate six times a week – every day apart from Saturday.
Routes to Jersey and Guernsey are also returning following the launch in Summer 2021. Flights will operate on Monday and Friday from 20 June to 2 September.
Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: “As customers start to plan their next summer getaway, we wanted to offer new routes to some of the most popular European destinations. Conveniently accessible from London City airport, they are a great addition to our extensive network.”
- The introduction of Milan (MXP) replaces British Airways’ service to Milan (LIN)
- Full schedule:
|Route
|Flight number
|Start
|End
|Schedule
|Frequency
|LCY/BCN
|BA8759
|19 June
|4 Sept
|13.25 – 16.35
15.55 – 19.05 (Sunday)
|Mon – Fri, Sun
|BCN/LCY
|BA8760
|19 June
|4 Sept
|17.20 – 18.30
19.45 – 21.00 (Sunday)
|Mon – Fri, Sun
|Route
|Flight number
|Start
|End
|Schedule
|Frequency
|LCY/LUX
|BA3291
|28 March
|28 Oct
|07.55 – 10.05
|Mon – Fri
(Mon – Tue 18 June – 2 Sep)
|LCY/LUX
|BA3295
|27 March
|28 Oct
|16.05 – 18.15
|Mon – Fri, Sun
(Weds – Fri, Sun: 22 June – 4 Sept)
|LCY/LUX
|BA3297
|27 March
|28 Oct
|19.45 – 21.55
|Mon – Fri, Sun
|LUX/LCY
|BA3292
|28 March
|29 Oct
|07.05 – 07.20
|Mon – Sat
|LUX/ LCY
|BA3294
|28 March
|28 Oct
|10.55 – 11.10
|Mon – Fri
(Mon – Tue 18 June – 2 Sep)
|LUX/LCY
|BA3298
|27 March
|28 Oct
|18.55 – 19.10
|Mon – Fri, Sun
(Weds – Fri, Sun: 22 June – 4 Sept)
|Route
|Flight number
|Start
|End
|Schedule
|Frequency
|LCY/MXP
|BA3289
|27 March
|29 Oct
|Times vary
|Daily
|MXP/LCY
|BA3290
|27 March
|29 Oct
|Times vary
|Daily
|Route
|Flight number
|Start
|End
|Schedule
|Frequency
|LCY/SKG
|BA2229
|18 June
|3 Sept
|12.10 – 17.25
|Saturday
|SKG/LCY
|BA2228
|19 June
|4 Sept
|12.00 – 13.20
|Sunday