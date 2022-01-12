BA City Flyer offers up 4 new European routes for summer 2022

André Orban
British Airways is launching four new routes across Europe in time for the summer season.  Operating from London City Airport, customers can now book to fly to Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan Malpensa and Thessaloniki – adding to BA CityFlyer’s already extensive network.

Flights to all destinations will operate on BA CityFlyer’s Embraer E190 aircraft.  Luxembourg and Milan will take flight on 27 March and both will operate every day of the week.  On 18 June, Thessaloniki will launch, operating once a week on Saturday and on 19 June, Barcelona will operate six times a week – every day apart from Saturday.

Routes to Jersey and Guernsey are also returning following the launch in Summer 2021.  Flights will operate on Monday and Friday from 20 June to 2 September.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: “As customers start to plan their next summer getaway, we wanted to offer new routes to some of the most popular European destinations.  Conveniently accessible from London City airport, they are a great addition to our extensive network.”

  • The introduction of Milan (MXP) replaces British Airways’ service to Milan (LIN)
  • Full schedule:
Route Flight number Start End Schedule Frequency
LCY/BCN BA8759

 

 19 June 4 Sept 13.25 – 16.35

15.55 – 19.05 (Sunday)

 Mon – Fri, Sun
BCN/LCY BA8760 19 June 4 Sept 17.20 – 18.30

19.45 – 21.00 (Sunday)

 Mon – Fri, Sun
Route Flight number Start End Schedule Frequency
LCY/LUX BA3291

 

 28 March

 

 28 Oct 07.55 – 10.05 Mon – Fri

(Mon – Tue 18 June – 2 Sep)
LCY/LUX BA3295 27 March 28 Oct 16.05 – 18.15 Mon – Fri, Sun

(Weds – Fri, Sun: 22 June – 4 Sept)
LCY/LUX BA3297 27 March 28 Oct 19.45 – 21.55 Mon – Fri, Sun

 
LUX/LCY BA3292

 

 28 March

 

 29 Oct 07.05 – 07.20 Mon – Sat

 
LUX/ LCY BA3294 28 March 28 Oct 10.55 – 11.10 Mon – Fri

(Mon – Tue 18 June – 2 Sep)
LUX/LCY BA3298 27 March 28 Oct 18.55 – 19.10 Mon – Fri, Sun

(Weds – Fri, Sun: 22 June – 4 Sept)

 
Route Flight number Start End Schedule Frequency
LCY/MXP BA3289

 

 27 March 29 Oct Times vary

 

 Daily
MXP/LCY BA3290 27 March 29 Oct Times vary Daily

 
Route Flight number Start End Schedule Frequency
LCY/SKG BA2229

 

 18 June

 

 3 Sept 12.10 – 17.25

 

 Saturday
SKG/LCY BA2228 19 June 4 Sept 12.00 – 13.20 Sunday

 
