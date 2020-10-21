British Airways Airbus A320 returns to London Heathrow after “smell of burning” and some crew feeling unwell

On 21 October, a British Airways Airbus A320 (registered G-EUYD) operated flight BA2596 between London Heathrow, United Kingdom, and Verona, Italy. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft headed back to Heathrow due to a technical issue.

The aircraft levelled off at 10,000 feet before approaching Heathrow in an emergency. Rescue services awaited the aircraft upon arrival.

Passengers smelt something burning and some of the cabin crew members felt unwell.

The airline was able to deploy another Airbus A320 (G-EUYL) to Verona, where the flight arrived with a delay of about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

