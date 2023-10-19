Abu Dhabi returns to British Airways’ route map

British Airways is set to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi from London Heathrow starting April 20, 2024, after a four-year hiatus. The new route will offer year-round service to the UAE’s capital and will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft in summer 2024.

The reopening of this route aims to enhance connectivity to the UAE, alongside existing flights to Dubai. Abu Dhabi International Airport will also open a new terminal, Terminal A, for passengers and airlines, starting from November 1, 2023.

Holiday packages, including accommodation and flights, are available through British Airways Holidays.