A British Airways pilot was sent home after allegedly being stabbed and robbed at gunpoint in Johannesburg

A British Airways (BA) pilot was allegedly stabbed and robbed at gunpoint while jogging with a colleague outside a Johannesburg compound. The pilot has been sent back to the United Kingdom, and the airline confirmed that both colleagues have returned home.

The Gauteng police have no record of the incident. It was reported that the pilot broke British Airways’ rules by leaving the secure compound where their crew hotel is located. The compound in the Melrose Arch neighbourhood is considered one of the safest places in Johannesburg and is regularly patrolled by security guards.

According to a source, the incident has shaken the BA community, and reminders about adhering to the rules have been issued.