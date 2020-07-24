International Airlines Group and American Express extend global partnership

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
16

Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company International Airlines Group (IAG) announces that it has signed a multi-year renewal extending its worldwide commercial partnership with American Express.

Under the agreements American Express will make a payment to IAG Loyalty of approximately £750 million, a significant part of which is a pre-purchase of Avios points that American Express will utilise in the UK and world-wide for its British Airways co-branded cards and Membership Rewards Programme.

IAG Loyalty is a subsidiary of International Airlines Group that offers a wide range of services to IAG airlines and business-to-business clients. These include the Avios reward currency for the British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Club and Vueling Club customer programmes and loyalty management tools.

