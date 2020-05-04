Aer Lingus reviews procedures after full flight complaint

Aer Lingus is reviewing its processes and procedures applicable to the operation of its flights between Belfast, Northern Ireland and London Heathrow, United Kingdom after pictures emerged on social media of a packed aircraft and the airline not observing social-distancing measures (see below).

“In light of the unexpectedly high loads on the Belfast – London Heathrow service this morning and the level of demand for the route, Aer Lingus will review these flights,” the airline said.

“The safety and security of Aer Lingus’ customers and crew is our top priority and any process changes that are identified as being required will be implemented as a matter of urgency,” Aer Lingus concluded.

This was the @AerLingus flight from @BELFASTCITY_AIR to @londonheathrow this morning at 8:45. No social distancing taking place – one passenger told me they weren’t given any advice on how to keep themselves safe. More on @BBCevex next @taramillstv @NewsDeclan pic.twitter.com/eeAfcGf23O — Kelly Bonner (@KellyBonner) May 4, 2020