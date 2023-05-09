Aer Lingus Regional commences Belfast City – Jersey service

Flights to Jersey have taken off from Belfast City Airport, Ireland with Aer Lingus Regional, providing a convenient connection between Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands up to twice a week.

Welcoming the commencement of the service, Katy Best, Chief Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The launch of flights to Jersey come at a perfect time for those wishing to take a summer holiday with Jersey boasting spectacular beaches, attractions to suit all interests, and a wealth of history and heritage waiting to be explored.

“The short flight time means passengers can enjoy the sunniest spot in the British Isles in less than two hours from Belfast City Airport, making it an attractive option for a quick getaway or family break.

“Coupled with our excellent city centre location and fantastic security processing times, an average of only six minutes, passengers can look forward to a smooth and hassle-free journey when they choose Belfast City Airport.”

The new route further bolsters Aer Lingus Regional’s summer schedule from Belfast City Airport with flights in operation to 12 other destinations across the UK.

Katy continued:

“We have already received brilliant feedback in relation to the choice and experience provided by Aer Lingus and its exclusive operator Emerald Airlines and we look forward to welcoming its summer travellers through our terminal doors.”

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“We are delighted to be adding this summer hotspot to our Belfast City schedule. Renowned beaches and cliffside walking trails, Jersey is sure to appeal to for those looking for a summer break in the sun.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and providing them with a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.”

Fares start at only £46.99 each way as part of a return trip and can be booked now at aerlingus.com