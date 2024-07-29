Emergency landing in France due to assault on rugby team’s Aer Lingus flight

A flight carrying the Ponent Rugby Club from Palma de Mallorca, returning from a training camp in Dublin, had to make an emergency landing in Nantes, France, after an incident of domestic violence. The team’s under-16 players, along with their parents, were on Aer Lingus flight EI738 (Airbus A320 with registration EI-GAL) when a British couple began a heated argument mid-flight.

The situation escalated, prompting the cabin crew to intervene. Despite their efforts, the man allegedly assaulted the woman. Passengers became aware of the disturbance when they saw the woman, escorted by flight attendants, moving towards the front of the plane with her face covered.

Following aviation safety protocols, the pilot reported the incident to air traffic control and decided to make an unscheduled emergency landing in Nantes. Due to heightened security measures for the Olympic Games in France, the situation was particularly complex.

Upon landing, the alleged aggressor was arrested for gender violence and assault. The woman received medical attention and also left the plane with police. After a few hours, the flight resumed its journey to Palma without further incidents.