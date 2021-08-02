Budapest Airport witnesses the return of Aer Lingus

Last week saw Budapest Airport witness the return of its long-standing partner Aer Lingus. Serving the Hungarian gateway since 2004, the Irish flag carrier is welcoming customers back on board its flights between Budapest and Dublin for the first time since the pandemic began.

Aer Lingus will operate a three-times-weekly service to Ireland’s largest city on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Using its fleet of A320s in the 1,912km sector, the airline will boost Budapest’s market by nearly 2,500 monthly seats.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “Every airline to return to our Tarmac is a reason to celebrate and a sign of our movement forward. Aer Lingus’ resumed a schedule of links to the Irish capital makes for a perfect long weekend to a destination renowned for its culture and welcoming nature.”

Peter O’Neill, COO, Aer Lingus says: “We are delighted to recommence flights from Budapest and welcome back customers on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed.” O’Neill adds: “We are delighted to once again be able to do what we do best for more customers – deliver safe international travel.’’