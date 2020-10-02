Belfast City Airport back serving East Midlands and Leeds Bradford

The portfolio of new routes from Belfast City Airport, announced earlier in the year by airline partner Aer Lingus Regional, is now complete with the first flights to East Midlands Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport taking off on 1st October 2020.

Both routes will operate up to three times per day, further enhancing Northern Ireland’s connectivity and providing passengers with more choice and convenient connections to the North and East of England.

Commenting on the inaugural flights, Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“East Midlands and Leeds Bradford have always been popular routes served from Belfast City Airport and we have no doubt that their return will be welcome news for many.

“These inaugural flights complete the series of new routes with Aer Lingus Regional following launches to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Exeter and Manchester.

“Having these high-frequency connections across the UK benefits both business and leisure passengers and it has been great to work with Aer Lingus and Stobart Air to secure these essential links.”

Direct flights from Belfast City to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford not only facilitate a convenient commute for business travellers but also offer choice to university students, sports fans and adventure seekers throughout Northern Ireland.

Ciaran Doherty, Stakeholder Liaison Manager at Tourism Ireland, commented:

“In what has been a truly awful year for travel and tourism, today’s launch is some good news for overseas tourism to Northern Ireland. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – and the restoration of air connectivity is essential in restoring growth in overseas tourism.

“Tourism Ireland is committed to working with Belfast City Airport, Aer Lingus Regional and our other key partners, through co-operative marketing, to drive demand for flights to Northern Ireland.”

Passengers who choose to fly from Belfast City Airport with Aer Lingus Regional will not only benefit from award-winning service and convenient flight times, but can also avail of the Aer Lingus’ loyalty programme, AerClub, where Avios reward points can be collected and redeemed against future Aer Lingus flights, purchases or products.

Stobart Air, following guidance from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers.

These include enhanced aircraft cleaning, mandatory face coverings/masks on all flights with the exception of children under the age of six and those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons as well as boarding and disembarking in small groups.

Enhanced sanitisation and social distancing are also in place at Belfast City Airport where face coverings/masks are also mandatory. Guidance for passengers can be viewed at www.belfastcityairport.com

For more information and to book flights from Belfast City Airport to Birmingham, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Exeter, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow or Manchester, visit www.aerlingus.com