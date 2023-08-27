Home International Airlines Group (IAG) Aer Lingus An Aer Lingus flight to the Canary Islands lands in Santiago de...

An Aer Lingus flight to the Canary Islands lands in Santiago de Compostela due to an unruly passenger

By
André Orban
-
1
144

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin (DUB) to Gran Canaria (LPA) had to be diverted to Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, due to a disruptive passenger on board.

The crew of flight EI782 (Airbus A320 registered EI-DVK) requested the diversion as a result of the passenger’s behaviour, and air traffic controllers coordinated the landing at Santiago airport (SCQ). The incident was resolved without further issues.

This occurrence is part of a concerning trend of incidents involving unruly passengers on flights. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a nearly 40% increase in such incidents in 2022 compared to the previous year. These incidents include insubordination, verbal aggression, and intoxication. IATA has called for states to enforce the 2014 Montreal Protocol, which established a global legal framework for addressing disruptive behaviour on aeroplanes. In 2022, there was an average of one incident for every 569 flights, highlighting a 37% increase from the previous year’s rate of one incident per 835 flights.

Source: El Dia

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be