An Aer Lingus flight to the Canary Islands lands in Santiago de Compostela due to an unruly passenger

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin (DUB) to Gran Canaria (LPA) had to be diverted to Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, due to a disruptive passenger on board.

The crew of flight EI782 (Airbus A320 registered EI-DVK) requested the diversion as a result of the passenger’s behaviour, and air traffic controllers coordinated the landing at Santiago airport (SCQ). The incident was resolved without further issues.

La tripulación del vuelo entre Dublín y Gran Canaria nos indica que tiene un problema con un pasajero conflictivo a bordo y que necesita desviarse a #Santiago. Le facilitamos descenso maniobra de aproximación al aeropuerto de Santiago mientras se coordina presencia policial a su… pic.twitter.com/O6nVUG39Ti — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) August 26, 2023

This occurrence is part of a concerning trend of incidents involving unruly passengers on flights. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a nearly 40% increase in such incidents in 2022 compared to the previous year. These incidents include insubordination, verbal aggression, and intoxication. IATA has called for states to enforce the 2014 Montreal Protocol, which established a global legal framework for addressing disruptive behaviour on aeroplanes. In 2022, there was an average of one incident for every 569 flights, highlighting a 37% increase from the previous year’s rate of one incident per 835 flights.

Source: El Dia