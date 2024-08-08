Aer Lingus unveils three new sun routes and expands winter travel options

Aer Lingus is enhancing its winter schedule to meet the rising demand for sun-soaked getaways, offering more flights to popular destinations and introducing new routes to Seville, Malta and Marrakesh. The expanded services cater to travellers seeking cultural, historical, and beach experiences during the winter months.

New Routes

Seville: Flights begin on October 25, 2024, with fares starting at €49.99.

Flights begin on October 25, 2024, with fares starting at €49.99. Malta: Also launching on October 25, 2024, with fares starting at €69.99.

Also launching on October 25, 2024, with fares starting at €69.99. Marrakesh: Flights start on October 26, 2024, with fares starting at €69.99.

Expanded Winter Services

Faro: Now available year-round, four times a week.

Now available year-round, four times a week. Nice: Extended until late November, operating four times a week.

Extended until late November, operating four times a week. Athens: Extended into January, twice per week.

Extended into January, twice per week. Bordeaux: Additional flight added, now five times a week.

Additional flight added, now five times a week. Izmir: Service extended to December.

Service extended to December. Canary Islands: Lanzarote increases to double daily flights, and Tenerife will have eight flights per week.