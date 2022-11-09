Aer Lingus Airbus A330 diverts to Daytona Beach after smoke in cockpit

On 8 November, an Aer Lingus UK Airbus A330-300 (registered G-EILA) operated a flight between Orlando, United States and Manchester, United Kingdom. Just after take-off, however, smoke emitted in the cockpit. The pilots were forced to divert to the airport of Daytona Beach. 

The 250 passengers left the aircraft and waited inside the airport terminal. After about three hours, ground transportation was provided to bring the stranded passengers back to Orlando.

Passengers rushed to social media because they received very little information from Aer Lingus.

