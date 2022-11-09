Aer Lingus Airbus A330 diverts to Daytona Beach after smoke in cockpit

On 8 November, an Aer Lingus UK Airbus A330-300 (registered G-EILA) operated a flight between Orlando, United States and Manchester, United Kingdom. Just after take-off, however, smoke emitted in the cockpit. The pilots were forced to divert to the airport of Daytona Beach.

The 250 passengers left the aircraft and waited inside the airport terminal. After about three hours, ground transportation was provided to bring the stranded passengers back to Orlando.

Passengers rushed to social media because they received very little information from Aer Lingus.

Last nights Orlando-Manchester Aer Lingus flight diverted into Daytona Beach shortly after take off from Orlando. Must have been reasonably serious not to go back to MCO as the distance between the 2 isn’t huge. https://t.co/JBWl8AYLaJ — SPD travels ???? (@SPD_travels) November 9, 2022

.@AerLingus Sitting in the lobby of the hotel in Orlando after our flight had to land at Daytona Beach last night….

any chance we could get some information?? What's happening??

Communication is shocking. — Dan (@Wirral_Fixer) November 9, 2022

@AerLingus my partner is a passenger on the Orlando to Manchester flight that has been decamped at the double tree. She hasn’t heard any news since she arrived, no meal, no clothes (they are still in the plane). The tickets were booked by her parents who are in another part of — Danji (@Dan_j_i) November 9, 2022