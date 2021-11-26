Aer Lingus to resume flights to Orlando, Florida

On Sale now with fares starting from €169 each way

Black Flyday offers with €100 off return flights to the US running until 30th November

25th November 2021 is Thanksgiving and Aer Lingus is giving passengers plenty to be thankful for with the announcement that it will re-start its direct service from Dublin to Orlando. From this Saturday 27th of November, customers will be able to travel directly to Florida, following the lifting of travel restrictions to the US earlier this month.

From this weekend, Dublin to Orlando will operate three flights per week to connect families, friends, and businesses in the run-up to the holiday period. This weekly schedule of direct flights to Orlando will fly on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday with fares starting from €169 each way, including taxes and charges.

Re-connecting Ireland with the South East of the US for the first time since March 2020, the direct Dublin to Orlando route is hugely important for recreational travel in Ireland. Orlando has some of the world’s most popular theme parks and is a firm favourite for family trips throughout the year.

Home to Magic Kingdom Park, the impressive Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld’s up-close animal encounters, Orlando has long been a popular tourist destination for families looking for the holiday of a lifetime.

Those looking to visit the Sunshine State can avail of the great Black Flyday offers on flights to the US with Aer Lingus. With 13 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia, offers, which run until 30th of November, include €100 off return flights to North America and €200 off return business class tickets valid for travel from 1st January to 31st May 2022. In March, Aer Lingus will re-introduce flights to the USA from Shannon, with 14 flights a week to New York and Boston.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus, said:

“We are so happy to be flying to the US from Dublin again, and this weekend we can once again connect families, friends and businesses to Florida. Flying to Orlando is an important step in the resumption of our services and will no doubt be very meaningful to those people with connections to the Sunshine State.

We are excited to welcome guests back on board over the Thanksgiving holiday period. Customers can look forward to our transatlantic in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board with top-class entertainment including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music. Along with Wi-fi and the PressReader app which offers passengers over 7,000 digital newspapers & magazines via their smart device.”

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus has also extended its market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel. The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.