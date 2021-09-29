Aer Lingus to increase services from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh

Aer Lingus and Belfast City Airport are pleased to announce that from 31 October, Aer Lingus will significantly increase its services from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Belfast to Manchester will increase from its current daily schedule to twice-daily flights; Belfast to London Heathrow will gain a further two services bringing it to the full 21 flights per week as operated pre-pandemic, and Belfast to Edinburgh will increase its daily schedule to 11 flights per week over the winter.

The Belfast to Manchester route will operate twice daily, with fares starting from £29.99 each way, including taxes and charges. The Belfast to Edinburgh route will operate 11 flights per week, daily on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and twice daily on Thursdays, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with fares starting from £29.99 each way, including taxes and charges. Belfast to Heathrow will gain a further two services, on Monday and Saturday, with fares starting from £39.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

From 03rd November, Belfast to Manchester flight EI 302, will connect with Aer Lingus’ new direct flight EI 031, from Manchester Airport to Barbados, connecting Northern Irish customers to the Caribbean for the first time with Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus’ Manchester to Barbados route will operate 3 flights per week (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) through to the end of April ’22. Fares start from £259 each way, including taxes and charges.

From 1st December, Northern Irish customers will be able to connect on to Aer Lingus’ new direct services daily from Manchester Airport to New York, JFK and four weekly flights from 11th December from Manchester to Orlando. Fares start from £189 each way, including taxes and charges.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide a significant increase in frequency from Belfast to London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh and be able to reconnect businesses, as well as friends and families in the UK that have been kept apart for too long. We are also excited to be able to connect Northern Irish customers with our new Manchester routes to Barbados, New York, JFK and Orlando.

Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year. We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said:

“This is a really strong schedule from Aer Lingus that will serve passengers extremely well throughout the winter months as they resume business travel and embark on more non-essential leisure trips.

“With a twice-daily service to Manchester, passengers can benefit from same-day travel options, and the return to pre-pandemic frequency for the Heathrow service is a reflection of the increased demand for travel to and from London.

“Aer Lingus offers an excellent service with which our passengers are familiar, and enjoy peace of mind that additional safety measures continue to be in place both onboard and in the terminal.”