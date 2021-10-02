Aer Lingus takes off for Newark and Orlando, European winter services recommence to Geneva, Prague, Frankfurt, Zurich

Aer Lingus transatlantic flights resume from Dublin to Newark from 14th November and Orlando from 27th November 2021

Dublin to Geneva, Prague resumes from 15th October, fares from €49.99 each way

Dublin to Frankfurt and Zurich resumes from 08th November, fares from €29.99 and €55.99 each way

Aer Lingus flights from Knock to London Gatwick resume from 18th December for Christmas, fares from €32.99 each way

Aer Lingus is pleased to announce a bumper re-start to a number of Transatlantic and European routes from Ireland this winter. Irish customers ready to travel US-bound once the travel ban is lifted in November can once again fly direct from Dublin to Newark and Orlando from November. Direct flights from Dublin will also resume to Geneva and Prague from 15th October, Frankfurt and Zurich from 08th November and Knock to London Gatwick will resume for the festive season on 18th December.

Dublin to Newark will operate 4 times per week, increasing to daily from 1st December, with fares starting from €149 each way. Dublin to Orlando will operate 3 times per week from 27th November, with fares starting from €169 each way.

Dublin to Geneva route will operate 3 days per week in October, increasing to 4 per week in December and then to 9 flights per week from Christmas. Fares start from €55.99 each way, including taxes and charges. Dublin to Prague will operate 3 days per week, with fares starting from €49.99 each way. From 08th November, Dublin to Frankfurt will operate 10 flights per week, with fares from €29.99 and Dublin Zurich will operate 6 flights per week, fares start from €55.99 each way.

Over the Christmas period, from 18th December Knock to London Gatwick will operate daily. Fares start from €32.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

In time for the winter holiday season, Irish customers can enjoy the Christmas lights and shop in New York, or some late winter sun with the family in Orlando, the Christmas markets of Prague, Frankfurt and Zurich, and fly to Geneva connecting Irish skiers on to some of the best slopes Europe has to offer.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said:

“We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favourite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families and businesses once again. We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in Winter for their Christmas markets, and the upcoming Ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.

Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year. We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”