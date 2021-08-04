Aer Lingus signs 10-year franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines for regional flights

Agreement will see Emerald Airlines Operating Aer Lingus Regional flights between the island of Ireland and Regional Airports in the UK, Isle of Man and Jersey

Emerald Airlines will operate ATR turboprop aircraft with associated Aer Lingus branding and livery

400+ new staff will be required between now and commencement of services

Aer Lingus has today announced that it has entered into a franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines which will commence on 1 January 2023 for a period of ten years for the operation of Aer Lingus Regional flights. Although the contract is not due to commence for 18 months, Aer Lingus continues to work closely with Emerald Airlines to evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date in light of Stobart Air recently ceasing operations.

The new franchise agreement between Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines will support Aer Lingus’s Dublin Hub strategy by providing connectivity of UK provincial airports to North America via Dublin. The agreement will offer connectivity between the island of Ireland and Regional Airports in the UK, the Isle of Man and Jersey, with options for network expansion to more regional airports in the future.

Under the agreement, Emerald Airlines will operate ATR turboprop aircraft on the regional routes with associated Aer Lingus branding and livery. Over 400 staff will be required between now and the commencement of services.

Speaking about the new franchise agreement, Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus, said

“Aer Lingus’s strategic intent to develop Dublin Airport as a hub between Europe and the US, to deliver greater connectivity and aviation jobs, is significantly boosted by today’s announcement. This franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines marks a new chapter in Aer Lingus Regional services and brings choice and certainty to our customers flying between Ireland, the UK and beyond. We very much look forward to partnering with Emerald Airlines, and to growing and developing Aer Lingus Regional over the coming years.”

Conor McCarthy, Founder and Chief Executive of Emerald Airlines said

“This is a major development for Irish Aviation and the wider tourism industry. The combined strengths of both airlines will allow us to offer optimised connectivity from popular cities and routes across Ireland, the UK and beyond. Emerald Airlines have ambitious plans to grow and develop this partnership over the next few years with the first ATR aircraft joining shortly. As we add additional aircraft to our fleet we will be recruiting 400+ new staff members which is a great boost for the industry which has been so badly impacted by the pandemic.”

Following the unexpected closure of Stobart Air in June, Aer Lingus worked quickly to plan a replacement schedule for Aer Lingus Regional customers, operating six routes until at least the end of March 2022. BA CityFlyer is also operating four additional routes for the rest of the Summer 2021 period. Aer Lingus has been transferring customers on to replacement flights in order to minimise disruption. Where no replacement flight has been scheduled, Aer Lingus is booking customers onto alternative flights.