Aer Lingus resumes flights to Washington, D.C.

Aer Lingus has announced the return of its transatlantic service from Dublin to Washington, D.C. From August 13th, the U.S. capital is back on the Aer Lingus schedule, operating 4 times per week from Dublin.

Aer Lingus customers hoping to reunite with friends and family can once again begin to fly direct from Dublin to Washington Dulles airport, and vice versa, upon presentation of valid travel documents[1]. Should plans change, customers can avail of Aer Lingus’s market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ flexible booking option which allows customers on any fare type to change their flights without a change fee up to two hours before they fly.*

Renowned for its political establishments, a plethora of museums and national historic sites, Washington D.C. has a large Irish American community. The most notable member being a new addition since Aer Lingus’ last trip to D.C, President of the United States, Joe Biden, who has proud Louth and Mayo roots.

Speaking on the route restart, Peter O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus, said:

“We are delighted to resume the Dublin to D.C. service and to unite friends and families once more doing what we are great at – reconnecting our communities and economies. Safety remains our priority at Aer Lingus and we continue to implement measures such as mask requirements and additional cleaning, as has been in practice across the airline for the past year. We are also committed to making the flight experience as comfortable as possible and customers can enjoy our in-flight food, drink and entertainment services on board.”

*Fare types include: Plus, Smart, Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fare

[1] For up to date travel requirements please visit www.dfa.ie and reopen.europa.eu