Aer Lingus resumes flights from Shannon and Cork to Paris CDG after a 12-year interruption

Aer Lingus has launched new direct routes connecting Shannon and Cork to Paris CDG, marking the return of the connection between both airports after 12 years. The Shannon to Paris route will operate twice weekly, with the aim of providing valuable connections and increased capacity for both leisure and business travellers. This route is expected to boost inbound traffic to the west of Ireland, offering access to the region’s picturesque landscapes and culture.

European passengers will benefit from convenient connections to Aer Lingus services to the United States through Shannon Airport, with carefully scheduled routes designed to allow passengers to catch connecting flights to Boston or JFK. These connections will be serviced by Aer Lingus’ newer and more environmentally friendly Airbus A321LR aircraft, promising reduced emissions and a quieter, more enjoyable flight experience.

Additionally, a temporary Cork to Paris route will operate until October 30th, facilitating rugby supporters from the Munster area attending games. The flight schedule aligns with Ireland’s matches, with outbound flights on Fridays and returns on Sundays.

Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, expressed delight in launching these new direct services, offering convenient connections to the French capital and providing more travel opportunities for those in the West of Ireland. The routes are also expected to enhance tourism opportunities in the region.