Aer Lingus Regional to commence new services from Dublin to Liverpool and to Brest, Brittany (France)

Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services is soon to be commencing a year-round service from Dublin to Liverpool and a Summer service to Brest, Brittany (France).

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “Today’s announcement comes just in time for those planning their Summer trips away. For customers looking for convenient travel options to and from Liverpool, or a direct, seamless route to the Northwest of France, Brest, we are happy to be providing you with more choice when planning your travels.”

With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline is progressively bolstering its 2023 schedule, with over 2.5 million seats on sale, across 30 routes and 20 destinations in Ireland, the UK, and the Channel Islands.

Claude Arphexad, Director at Brest Airport said: “We are very happy to welcome the Emerald company to Brest airport and very proud to be their first destination in France. Dublin was a highly anticipated destination; we are delighted to be able to offer it to Bretons this summer.”

NEW ROUTES

Dublin-Liverpool

Commencing 27th April, the Dublin-Liverpool service will operate 11 times per week with a double daily service Monday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday.

For football fanatics or those looking for a weekend away, the new Dublin-Liverpool service will provide those planning a trip with more choice and convenient flight times to suit their schedule.

Dublin-Brest, Brittany

Commencing 20th May, the Dublin-Brest service will operate twice weekly throughout the Summer

The Summer Seasonal Service to Brest, Brittany, is perfect for those looking for a relaxing trip away to one of the most peaceful regions in the Northwest of France.

Frequency of new routes

Dublin – Liverpool

From To Dep. Time Days of Operation Start Date Liverpool Dublin 13:15 Daily 27 April 23 Liverpool Dublin 15:55 M–TF-Su Dublin Liverpool 11:15 Daily 27 April 23 Dublin Liverpool 14:30 M–TF-Su

Dublin-Brest, Brittany (France)

From To Days of Operation Start Date Dublin Brest, Brittany –T–Sa- 20 May 23 Brest, Brittany Dublin –T–Sa- 20 May 23

Routes operated by Emerald Airlines under Aer Lingus Regional in Summer 2023

From Belfast City From Dublin From Cork Birmingham Aberdeen Bristol *NEW* Cardiff Birmingham Edinburgh Bristol East Midlands *NEW* Donegal Exeter Edinburgh Glasgow Exeter Isle of Man *NEW* Glasgow Jersey *NEW* Isle of Man Leeds Bradford Jersey Manchester Leeds Bradford Newcastle *NEW* Liverpool *NEW* Newquay *NEW* Manchester Southampton Newcastle Newquay Southampton