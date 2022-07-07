Aer Lingus regional services to Cardiff and Southampton take off from Belfast City Airport

New services to Cardiff and Southampton have taken off from George Best Belfast City Airport with Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines.

The new routes will provide passengers with additional choice and frequency when connecting with Wales and the south coast of England.

Michelle Hatfield, Corporate Services Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “As one of the largest airline partners at Belfast City Airport, the addition of more Aer Lingus Regional services is fantastic for both business and leisure passengers wishing to travel to the UK.

“Passengers have been asking for further connections to Cardiff and Southampton and we are thrilled that we have been able to deliver in time for the busy summer period.”

Aer Lingus Regional’s service from Belfast City Airport to Cardiff is the only air link to Wales from Northern Ireland, giving passengers convenient and cost-effective connections to the Welsh capital.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We are delighted to commence our Cardiff and Southampton services from Belfast, providing those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays. When quick getaways are on the top of everyone’s mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport and believe Cardiff and Southampton are great new connections that will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights from Belfast.”

The two new routes to Cardiff and Southampton will add to Aer Lingus Regional’s extensive portfolio of routes available from Belfast City Airport, which includes Birmingham, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester.

This takes the total number of destinations available from Belfast City Airport to 21.

Belfast City Airport, only five minutes from the city centre, was recently named the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for Q1 2022 and boasts an average security time of only six minutes.

BHD – Cardiff Schedule

From To Start Date Frequency Dep Time Belfast Cardiff 07 July M Th F S Su 10:10 Cardiff Belfast 07 July M Th F S Su 12:00

BHD – Southampton Schedule

From To Start Date Frequency Dep Time Belfast Southampton 07 July M T W TH F SU 15:00 Southampton Belfast 07 July M T W TH F SU 17:10 Belfast Southampton 07 July S 09:55 Southampton Belfast 07 July S 12:05