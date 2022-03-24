Aer Lingus regional services take off from Belfast City

Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, today commences its services from Belfast City Airport, with its inaugural flight from Belfast City to Birmingham departing this morning, 24th March, at 06:50.

The first phase of services will commence today, 24th March 2022, to Birmingham, with Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and Manchester commencing on 27th March. Services from Belfast City to Glasgow and Exeter will commence from early May 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “Today is a very exciting day for us at Emerald Airlines. With our growing team of Cabin and Flight Crew based in Belfast City Airport, combined with the customer demand to travel again, Belfast has always been an important market for us.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, we want to be the airline of choice for customers travelling, be it for business or leisure, to and from Belfast City Airport – and today is the first of many routes we will be servicing to achieve just that.”

Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “Today marks another important day for Aer Lingus Regional services. The commencement of these services from Belfast City Airport will be welcome news for customers and for connectivity to and from Northern Ireland. Customers will be able to enjoy the value, convenience and warm welcome that Aer Lingus is proud to deliver.”

Passengers are now able to book flights from Belfast City Airport to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Glasgow, and Exeter. Passengers will be able to earn Avios points on all Aer Lingus Regional flights, providing continuity and benefits of the current services offered by both Aer Lingus and British Airways at Belfast City Airport. Tickets can be booked through AerLingus.com and britishairways.com.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport, which is just a five-minute drive from the city centre, said:

“Birmingham has always been an incredibly popular route from Belfast City so it seems fitting to launch our partnership with Emerald Airlines with flights to Birmingham. We’re certain Birmingham, along with Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds Bradford all starting later this week, will be successful services used by both business and leisure passengers.

This is a long-term partnership, and we very much look forward to further developing the network and providing additional frequency in the coming months.”

Aer Lingus and British Airways services to London City and London Heathrow from Belfast City Airport remain unchanged.

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra-low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO₂ on these short, regional flights.

Recruitment is ongoing at Emerald Airlines for positions in Belfast including Flight Crew and Cabin Crew.

Schedule & Avios

Airport Route Start Date Frequency Aircraft Birmingham BHD-BHX 24-MAR-22 Up to 3x Daily ATR72-600 Leeds Bradford BHD-LBA 27-MAR-22 Up to 2x Daily ATR72-600 Manchester BHD-MAN 27-MAR-22 Up to 3x Daily ATR72-600 Edinburgh BHD-EDI 27-MAR-22 Up to 2x Daily ATR72-600 Exeter BHD-EXT 08-MAY-22 Up to 5x weekly ATR72-600 Glasgow BHD-GLA 08-MAY-22 Daily ATR72-600

Customers who book onto these routes operated by Emerald Airlines through www.ba.com or www.aerlingus.com can also earn and burn Avios and Tier points as part of British Airways’ Executive Club and Aer Lingus’ AerClub programme.

Belfast – 24th March 2022