Aer Lingus Regional resumes seasonal Belfast-Newquay route for Summer 2025

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, has announced the return of its seasonal service between Belfast City Airport and Cornwall Airport Newquay.

Service runs from June 28 to August 30 with twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It offers passengers easy access to Newquay’s famous beaches, surf spots, and scenic coastal attractions.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, highlighted Newquay’s appeal as a top summer destination, while Belfast City Airport’s Aviation Development Manager, Ellie McGimpsey, emphasised the route’s convenience and enhanced connectivity for passengers.

Aer Lingus Regional services from Belfast City Airport

Birmingham | Up to 6 flights daily

Cardiff | Daily flights

Edinburgh | Up to 4 flights daily

East Midlands | 3 flights weekly

Glasgow | Up to 2 flights daily

Leeds Bradford | Up to 4 flights daily

Manchester | Up to 3 flights daily

Newquay | Up to 2 flights per week (Summer service)

Exeter | Up to 4 flights weekly

Southampton | Up to 3 flights daily