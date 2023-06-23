Aer Lingus Regional connects Belfast City Airport to 13 destinations across the UK

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Emerald Airlines, has launched its full summer schedule from Belfast City Airport, connecting the airport to 13 destinations across the UK. This makes Aer Lingus Regional the largest airline operating at Belfast City Airport, reaffirming its commitment to serving customers in Northern Ireland and beyond.

The summer schedule includes popular holiday locations such as Jersey and the Isle of Man, offering passengers a wide range of choices. Belfast City Airport’s convenient city centre location and quick security processing times of just six minutes provide a hassle-free travel experience.

Keith Butler, CEO of Emerald Airlines, expressed delight in providing diverse options for travellers, whether for business or leisure purposes, and emphasised their commitment to excellent customer service.

The destinations accessible from Belfast City Airport include Birmingham, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Jersey, Isle of Man, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Newquay, and Southampton, with fares starting at £39.99 one way. Bookings can be made online through the Aer Lingus website.