Aer Lingus Regional announces new services from Belfast City to Cardiff and Southampton

Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, announces two new services to Cardiff and Southampton from its Belfast Base. Already servicing Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Exeter, and Manchester, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate Cardiff and Southampton routes from Belfast City Airport further reinforcing its presence as the largest airline at the city centre airport.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “As we near the peak summer months, the launch of our Cardiff and Southampton services will provide those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays. When quick getaways are on the top of everyone’s mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport and believe Cardiff and Southampton are great new connections that will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights from Belfast. In addition, we will continue to add more routes and increase frequencies over the coming months.”

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “Aer Lingus Regional’s base at Belfast City Airport has been operational for just over 3 months and we are thrilled to already see expansion in both the number of routes served by the airline and the frequency of its services.

“With the addition of Cardiff and Southampton, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate routes to 8 of the 21 destinations Belfast City Airport will fly to this summer

“We are seeing more and more passengers choosing Belfast City Airport due not only to our extensive choice of flights, but because of our proximity to the city centre – just a five-minute drive – and our excellent security processing times which average six minutes.”

Passengers can also book flights from Belfast City Airport to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Glasgow, and Exeter. Passengers will be able to earn Avios points on all Aer Lingus Regional flights, providing continuity and benefits of the current services offered by both Aer Lingus and British Airways at Belfast City Airport. Tickets can be booked through AerLingus.com and britishairways.com.

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra-low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO? on these short, regional flights.

Customers who book onto these routes operated by Emerald Airlines through www.ba.com or www.aerlingus.com can also earn and burn Avios and Tier points as part of British Airways’ Executive Club and Aer Lingus’ AerClub programme.

BHD – Cardiff Schedule

From To Start Date Frequency Dep Time Belfast Cardiff 07 July M Th F S Su 10:10 Cardiff Belfast 07 July M Th F S Su 12:00

BHD – Southampton Schedule

From To Start Date Frequency Dep Time Belfast Southampton 07 July M T W TH F SU 15:00 Southampton Belfast 07 July M T W TH F SU 17:10 Belfast Southampton 07 July S 09:55 Southampton Belfast 07 July S 12:05

Belfast – 27 June 2022