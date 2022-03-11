Aer Lingus reconnects Shannon with the United States

Fly direct from Shannon to Boston from 10th March and to New York from 11th March

The restart restores critical connectivity to the region

Both routes will operate daily

Aer Lingus has today restarted its transatlantic services from Shannon, reconnecting the mid-west of Ireland with the US.

From today, 10th of March, daily flights to Boston resume with flights to New York making a comeback from tomorrow, Friday 11th March.

These are the latest transatlantic routes from Aer Lingus to resume since the lifting of travel restrictions to the US and marks the first transatlantic flight between Shannon airport and the US since March 2020. The restart of these flights is critical in restoring regional connectivity and Aer Lingus is the only airline flying to Boston and New York -JFK this summer, with 14 flights a week from Shannon to the US.

Summer 2022 will see Aer Lingus fly its largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years as it operates two next-generation A321 NEO LR aircraft from the airport. The state-of-the-art aircraft promise a more innovative and sustainable travel experience, boasting greater fuel efficiency, with a 15% reduction in fuel burn, compared to an A321CEO and a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft. Offering both a Business Class cabin with 16 fully lie-flat seats, fine dining and complimentary wi-fi, and an Economy Class cabin with a complimentary meal and snack and soft drink in-flight, and top inflight entertainment, including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games and music.

Aer Lingus will operate 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America in 2022, including New York, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

Speaking on the route restart, Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus said:

“We are delighted to resume our transatlantic routes from Shannon to Boston and New York, restoring regional connectivity to the mid-west of Ireland and allowing Aer Lingus to unite friends, families, and businesses once more.

This summer we will be operating our largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years. Aer Lingus customers will avail of a more innovative and sustainable travel experience as they travel across the Atlantic in our two A321LR neo which will operate from Shannon airport and our unique warm Aer Lingus welcome.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, WiFi on board and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Shannon airport.”

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said: “The links between the US and the West of Ireland are a huge part of Shannon’s story. We are delighted to be here today to mark another milestone in the airport’s recovery with the re-establishment of crucial US air links that were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

“It is a fantastic day for our passengers, our staff, the broader airport community and the US Customs and Border Protection team here at Shannon Airport. The restoration of these daily vital U.S. services will be a welcome boost for the West of Ireland economy, and will see friends, family and business communities reconnected.”

In order to make travel easier when travelling to the United States, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus transatlantic customers can ensure that all their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy* allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking

Shannon, 10th March 2022