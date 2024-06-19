Aer Lingus prepares for potential disruptions due to upcoming industrial action

Aer Lingus is currently evaluating the potential impact of industrial action announced by IALPA, set to begin on June 26, 2024. The action, including a work-to-rule, is expected to disrupt flight schedules during the peak holiday season, affecting many customers.

Significant disruptions are anticipated, with possible delays and cancellations. Aer Lingus will notify impacted customers directly about their options and updates. Third-party agents, including travel and online agents, will also be informed. Customers who booked through third parties should contact their agents for information.

The airline is committed to reducing the impact on passengers. Efforts will include working with partner airlines and potentially hiring additional aircraft.

Customers can find the latest information on the industrial action in the ‘Travel Advisory’ section of the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.

Aer Lingus aims to manage the situation proactively, but some level of disruption is inevitable. The airline will strive to re-accommodate affected passengers as swiftly as possible.