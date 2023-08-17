Aer Lingus launches route to Denver and re-introduces flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul

Aer Lingus is expanding its North American network by introducing a new route to Denver, Colorado, and the re-launch of the Minneapolis-St. Paul route.

These additions will increase the airline’s routes between Ireland and North America to 18, reflecting a commitment to its Dublin Hub strategy, facilitating seamless connections to Europe.

Four-times-weekly flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul will start on April 29, 2024, with daily year-round service planned from October. Dublin – Denver flights will begin on May 17, 2024. Passengers departing from these cities can connect to 20 European destinations via Dublin. Flights will be operated by the new Airbus A321XLR.

The expansion positions Aer Lingus as the fourth-largest in terms of its long-haul network and the fifth-largest European carrier based on seats offered between the US and Europe. The new routes are expected to foster business collaboration and connectivity between Europe and North America.