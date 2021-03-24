Aer Lingus launches four new direct, non-stop transatlantic flights from Manchester creating up to 120 jobs

New services mark the airline’s first direct connections from the UK to the US and the Caribbean

Non-stop services from Manchester to New York JFK, Orlando, Barbados and Boston

Summer fares to the US start from £199 each-way as part of a return journey

Aer Lingus customers can avail of free, unlimited changes on all flights up to two hours before departure with its ‘Book with Confidence’ offer

Aer Lingus is to launch its first-ever transatlantic services direct from Manchester to the US and the Caribbean, which will create up to 120 new jobs.

Aer Lingus will commence four new routes from Manchester Airport flying to New York JFK and Orlando from 29 July, to Barbados from 20 October and to Boston from summer 2022.

Two of the four new routes, New York JFK and Boston, will be operated by the new single-aisle Airbus A321LR, making Aer Lingus the first airline to operate the aircraft on regular scheduled services between the UK and the US.

Services to holiday hotspots such as Orlando and Barbados will be operated by a larger Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Aer Lingus offers highly competitive fares in both Business Class and Economy Class on its transatlantic services operating from Manchester with summer fares starting from £199 each-way, as part of a return journey.

As part of its significant expansion into Manchester, Aer Lingus will create up to 120 job opportunities in the North of England. Recruitment will be predominantly for cabin crew roles, together with additional positions within Maintenance and Engineering, and Ground Operations.

The New York JFK and Boston services will serve 58 onward destinations, with a schedule designed to maximise onward connectivity to exciting destinations such as Las Vegas, Nashville, and Jamaica, and for the first time from Manchester to San Jose, Bermuda and Dallas.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are delighted to offer high-quality, direct, non-stop, business and leisure travel options, at very reasonable prices for travellers and holidaymakers across the North of England.

“Aer Lingus has been flying to North America for more than 60 years and we also have a proud history with Manchester Airport.

“With so many people missing out on travel due to Covid-19 over the past year, Aer Lingus is delighted to be sharing this positive news today, announcing a great choice for customers and creating up to 120 jobs in the North of England.

“We believe our transatlantic offering is one of the best in the marketplace comprising both business and economy cabins.

“Equally our operation of the new and innovative Airbus A321LR aircraft marks a further milestone as Aer Lingus will be one of the first carriers to fly the aircraft between the UK and the US. We look forward to commencing our transatlantic services this summer.”

The airline is one of Manchester’s longest-serving carriers, currently flying to Dublin and Belfast, with flights to Cork set to resume in the summer.

Karen Smart, Manchester Airport Managing Director, said:

“These routes will be a great addition to the departure boards here at Manchester as we look forward to restarting international travel.

“Pre-pandemic there were more than 5.5 million passengers who crossed the Atlantic each year via Manchester and so to be able to offer these services with a new carrier is great news. In addition, Aer Lingus’s commitment to the U.K’s northern gateway results in the creation of 120 much-needed jobs.

“Aer Lingus’ commitment to these new services will be a real boost for those passengers we know are keen to start travelling as soon as the current restrictions can be lifted. This demonstration of pent-up demand is another reason why it is more important than ever that the Government develops proposals to restart travel that are clear, uncomplicated and affordable. We eagerly await the findings of the Global Taskforce in April.”

Flying transatlantic with Aer Lingus, UK travellers will benefit from the airline’s ‘Book with Confidence‘ offer which has been extended to 31 December 2021 allowing customers to change their flights up two hours before they are due to depart with no change fee*. The Aer Lingus ‘Book with Confidence’ offer is available on all fare type and customers can change their booings as many times as they like.

The airline’s Business Class boasts a fully lie-flat 6.5ft long bed, complimentary Wi-Fi and complimentary access to more than 7,000 digital newspapers/magazines via the PressReader app. Business Class customers can also experience the very best of local cuisine thanks to carefully created dishes to enjoy onboard during their flight. Economy Class customers will enjoy complimentary meals and soft drinks on board and will too be able to access both Wi-Fi and the PressReader app as a paid-for service on board. Aer Lingus offers all customers free access to a world of entertainment, thanks to its inflight entertainment service, featuring the latest blockbuster movies, box sets, games and much more.

The A321LR promises customers a more innovative and sustainable travel experience as the aircraft boasts greater fuel-efficiency and a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

Aer Lingus is delighted to confirm that all flights will soon be available for purchase through British Airways and British Airways Holidays.

Manchester, 24 March 2021