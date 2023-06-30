Aer Lingus launches Cork – Lyon service

Aer Lingus has announced a new route from Cork Airport to Lyon, as well as the reintroduction of popular winter sun destinations. Starting from December 23, the Cork to Lyon route will operate once a week, providing access to the Alps for winter sports enthusiasts.

Aer Lingus aims to increase flight capacity between France and Ireland by close to 20%, with a focus on boosting flights between Ireland and Lyon by 14%. The airline will also bring back two fan-favourite routes, Cork to Tenerife and Cork to Malaga, and double the frequency of the Cork to Lanzarote route during the peak winter travel period.

Aer Lingus is anticipating high demand for these winter and sun routes, particularly during the festive season. Additionally, the airline will offer a direct service from Cork Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle for fans planning to attend the Rugby World Cup in France.