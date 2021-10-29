Aer Lingus launches 2022 summer schedule, reconnecting Ireland to the World

16 Transatlantic routes

62 destinations across the Aer Lingus network

71 routes in total

2 Million Transatlantic Seats on Sale next Summer

Market-Leading Booking Flexibility and Great Value

Fly to the USA from €169, to Europe from €35.99, and UK from €29.99

Aer Lingus today unveiled an ambitious schedule for Summer 2022 which includes 16* transatlantic routes as the airline seeks to reconnect Ireland to the world. Aer Lingus will operate 71 routes and 62 destinations in Summer 2022.

Aer Lingus already has a strong Christmas schedule on sale and will incrementally build capacity in the lead up to Summer 2022. This strong schedule reflects the airline’s ambition to build to pre-pandemic levels of flying over time and anticipates continued momentum in customer demand.

Aer Lingus’ most recent consumer survey conducted in September showed that almost 2 in 3 (65%) adults in Ireland are planning to travel internationally in 2022, whether that’s to reconnect with family and friends, to have that important business meeting in-person, or to simply enjoy a relaxing and refreshing break abroad.

Due to popular demand, Aer Lingus has extended its market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge*, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel. The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.

The welcome return of flying to North America

Anticipating strong customer demand for travel to/from North America, following 18 months of travel restrictions, direct flights are available to favourite destinations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, LA, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, Seattle and Philadelphia. Aer Lingus will re-introduce flying from Shannon in March to JFK and Boston with 14 flights per week to the USA.

Aer Lingus is also delighted to support the return of the US College Football to the Aviva Stadium in August 2022, welcoming the teams and supporters of the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Summer in Europe

Aer Lingus will ramp up short-haul capacity between now and Summer 2022, flying at least 50 short-haul routes next summer, 41 routes will fly from Dublin – with more to be added in the coming weeks, and a further 7 from Cork. Aer Lingus will operate to Heathrow from Shannon and Belfast, and to Gatwick from Knock. The schedule will include favourite destinations for Irish holidaymakers seeking summer sun next year in Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Canaries and the Med, as well as lots of city break destinations to choose from throughout Europe, with flights starting at €35.99 each way including taxes and charges.

Speaking about the new Summer 2022 schedule, Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer said

“This is an ambitious schedule for Summer 2022 and an important step for the airline, and the country, as we reconnect Ireland to the world. We know from our customer research that Irish people are very keen to get back flying, and we certainly are looking forward to welcoming them on board again.

“Month by month, we can see more and more people taking to the skies again. We’re confident that the demand is there for travel next year, and that is reflected in our announcement today.

“We can assure everyone that we continue to deploy all of our health and safety measures from check-in through to boarding, and on-board the aircraft. We are also delighted to announce the extension of our market-leading book with confidence policy, giving customers the option to change flights for free* up to seven days before they fly.”