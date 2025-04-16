Aer Lingus installs RECARO R3 seats on new Airbus A321XLR, enhancing comfort and sustainability

Aer Lingus has equipped its first Airbus A321XLR with RECARO’s award-winning R3 Economy Class seats, becoming the second airline globally to operate this aircraft model. The lightweight R3 seat offers improved passenger comfort, featuring a 6-way adjustable headrest, USB charging, integrated monitors, and Aer Lingus branding.

The redesigned aisle seats also include a patented steward step for easier overhead bin access. Nearly 2 kg lighter than previous models, the R3 supports Aer Lingus’ sustainability goals as part of the IAG group’s decarbonisation efforts.

This milestone reflects the airline’s commitment to combining passenger comfort with eco-conscious innovation.