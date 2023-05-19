Aer Lingus inaugurates Dublin – Cleveland route

Aer Lingus is expanding its transatlantic operations and Dublin Hub strategy with the launch of a new route to Cleveland, Ohio.

The airline has experienced strong demand from US consumers, with bookings up more than 20% compared to 2019. The growth in premium leisure travel has been aided by the strong dollar. Over the past decade, Aer Lingus has grown its long-haul network from 6 to 19 transatlantic routes and has seen a significant increase in passengers connecting between Europe and North America through its Dublin hub.

The airline’s fleet expansion, including the addition of Airbus A321neoLR and A321XLR aircraft, allows it to serve secondary US cities with lower passenger numbers. The new Cleveland route supports business, investment, and tourism connections between Ireland and the US.

Aer Lingus aims to further develop Dublin as a hub and continue its growth trajectory in the transatlantic market.