Aer Lingus celebrates first Manchester to Orlando direct flight

Aer Lingus has celebrated the launch of its very first direct flight, EI35, from Manchester Airport direct to Orlando, Florida.

Pictured Aer Lingus passengers with Universal Studios Shrek and Trolls characters at check-in for the Aer Lingus UK inaugural flight from Manchester Airport direct to Orlando, Florida.

Flight EI35, operated by an Airbus A330-200 to Orlando, is the third route launched by Aer Lingus UK as part of its new services from Manchester Airport direct to the United States and the Caribbean. Aer Lingus recently launched direct flights from Manchester to Barbados on 20th October and to New York, JFK on 1st December.

Holidaymakers wanting to visit the ‘Sunshine State’ of Florida, can choose from four weekly flights, with fares starting from £209 each way (including taxes and charges), departing each day at 11:00 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

More air service news! ☘️ We’re thrilled to welcome @AerLingus newest route from Manchester, UK! 🇬🇧 Today’s flight was celebrated with a welcoming water salute and much joy from all travelers that got to fly in today’s inaugural. #LetsFly

🎫 https://t.co/SKXtgF9xBe pic.twitter.com/kztflbolwy — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 11, 2021

Note: Strangely enough, Flightradar24 shows the status of this fight as “unknown”, both in Manchester (MAN) and in Orlando (MCO). Same for the return flight EI34.