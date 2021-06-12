Aer Lingus cancels all regional flights operated by Stobart Air, which ceases operations

All regional Aer Lingus flights operated by Stobart Air were cancelled with immediate effect after Stobart Air announced it was ceasing operations.

Stobart Air informed Aer Lingus last night (11 June 2021) that it was terminating its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus and was in the process of appointing a liquidator. Aer Lingus is now communicating with customers to inform them of their options for refunds or to change reservations.

Customers who have booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not to go to the airport and check the Aer Lingus website for up to date information on refund or change options.

All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled:

between Dublin and Kerry, Donegal, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newquay;

between Belfast City and Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Exeter, East Midlands.

Later in the day, Aer Lingus advised that BA CityFlyer will operate two Air Lingus Regional routes between Belfast City and Exeter and Leeds Bradford following the collapse of Stobart Air.

