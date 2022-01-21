Aer Lingus beach-bound for Barbados from Manchester for winter 2022

Aer Lingus flights from Manchester to Barbados will return for takeoff this coming winter, with the non-stop route recommencing from 2 November this year.

The resumption of the destination for this coming winter follows the successful route launch in October last year. Flights are on sale now for travel from 2 November 2022 between Barbados and Manchester every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering both a Business Class cabin with 30 fully lie-flat seats with 287 seats in Economy.

Flight EI031 will depart Manchester at 11:00 arriving in Barbados at 16:35 local time. The returning EI030 flights from Barbados to Manchester will depart at 18:40 local arriving in Manchester at 07:10 the following morning.

Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of our Barbados route from Manchester for winter 2022. When we launched the route last year, there was strong interest in the new non-stop transatlantic service from the North of England to the sandy beaches of Barbados.

The 2022 year is the year for travel and as consumer confidence returns, we look forward to extending a warm Aer Lingus welcome to families and sun-seekers to and from the Caribbean.”

Winter sun-seekers unable to wait until November to fly to Barbados can do so now with Aer Lingus, with flights operating this season until 29 April 2022**.

Customers can also book the flights as part of a holiday package, thanks to the airline’s partnership with British Airways Holidays.

To make travel easier and more streamlined, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY, a secure and easily navigable travel pass app that enables customers to keep all their COVID-19 related documents in one place and fully verified before travel.