Aer Lingus announces new Paris service from Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus has announced a new Paris service from Shannon Airport in Ireland. The twice-weekly flights will operate from September 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, and then resume from March 14 to October 29, 2024.

The service will be operated by an Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, known for its sustainability with reduced fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and noise footprint. The A321neo LR is also used for Aer Lingus’ transatlantic routes from Shannon to New York JFK and Boston.

The new route is expected to be popular for leisure, business, and sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup. Passengers will have the option to connect to Aer Lingus’ transatlantic flights from Shannon.

This marks the first time in 12 years that Shannon Airport will have a service to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, expanding its European route network.