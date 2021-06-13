Aer Lingus announces details of Aer Lingus Regional replacement schedule

Aer Lingus has announced details of a replacement schedule for Aer Lingus Regional customers.

Aer Lingus Regional had been operated by Stobart Air under a franchise agreement. Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was ceasing operations with immediate effect.

Teams across Aer Lingus have been working through the night progressing alternative flying operations from tomorrow to provide a service for Aer Lingus Regional customers.

Of the twelve routes immediately impacted by Stobart Air’s decision to cease trading, Aer Lingus will operate five routes and for at least the next week BA City Flyer will operate two. Alternative operations for the outstanding routes are still being determined.

All impacted customers are being contacted directly and offered details of an alternative flight where feasible. All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.

Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to Aer Lingus Regional customers who have been affected by Stobart Air ceasing operations.

Full detail of the Aer Lingus Regional Replacement Schedule can be found on www.aerlingus.com