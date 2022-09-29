Aer Lingus announces Cleveland as new transatlantic destination for summer 2023

Aer Lingus has today announced a new transatlantic route for summer 2023 which will see the airline operate its first service to Cleveland, Ohio direct from Dublin. Commencing on 19 May 2023 and operating four times weekly, this will be Aer Lingus’ 15th transatlantic route from Ireland and will be the only direct European service from Cleveland.

Next summer Aer Lingus will operate 15 transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America, as well as three long-haul services from its Manchester base in the UK. Rebuilding connectivity and growing its transatlantic network is critical to Aer Lingus’ long-term growth strategy as it continues its recovery following the pandemic. The announcement of Cleveland as a new destination demonstrates the airline’s commitment to connecting Europe to North America via its Hub in Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus will now offer the only direct European service from Cleveland. Travellers from Cleveland will not only benefit from a direct connection to Ireland but can also avail of the seamless onward connections to more than 20 key European cities – London, Paris, Manchester, Dusseldorf, Brussels, Lyon, Amsterdam and Edinburgh, among others.

“This is a significant announcement for Aer Lingus as we deliver on our ambition to grow our transatlantic network. The commencement of a new route, accompanied with further network connectivity, is an exciting milestone for the airline during a critical time of recovery for our business. The new service to Cleveland not only provides a direct connection to Ireland but connections to over 20 popular European destinations via our Dublin Hub”, said Reid Moody, Aer Lingus Chief Strategy & Planning Officer.

The new Dublin-Cleveland service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR which is Aer Lingus’ most sustainable longhaul aircraft. The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

“Aer Lingus is an award-winning airline that continues to grow with new destinations across the globe,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer. “We are truly excited for the opportunity to have nonstop service for travellers to connect to Ireland and the many other European destinations. Our team has worked for years to bring this route to Cleveland for our community.”

Cleveland is located in the U.S. state of Ohio and is the largest city on Lake Erie and one of the major cities of the Great Lakes region. Cleveland is known for its picturesque parklands, vibrant art and culture scene, musical history, and is often called the birthplace of rock and roll. Some of the city’s most popular attractions include the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Cleveland Orchestra, Playhouse Square, and the infamous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

