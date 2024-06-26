Aer Lingus announces additional flight cancellations due to ongoing industrial action

In response to the ongoing industrial action by the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA), Aer Lingus has announced the cancellation of 50 additional flights on Monday, 1st July and Tuesday, 2nd July. This measure aims to minimise disruptions and protect as many services as possible for affected customers.

Flight Cancellations and Customer Communication

Aer Lingus is implementing these cancellations today, with details being communicated to impacted customers. For specific information on affected flights, customers are advised to visit the ‘Travel Advisory’ page on the Aer Lingus website.

Customer Options During Industrial Action

In light of the IALPA strike commencing on Wednesday, 26th June, Aer Lingus continues to offer various options to customers whose travel plans may be impacted. Customers scheduled to fly between 26th June and 2nd July can:

Change their flights free of charge.

Cancel their flight and claim a refund or a voucher.

These options will be communicated directly to impacted customers and travel agents, ensuring everyone has up-to-date information and support during this period.

Supporting Customers Amidst Uncertainty

Aer Lingus acknowledges the anxiety and inconvenience caused by the ongoing industrial action. The airline is committed to providing customers with as many alternatives as possible to adjust their travel plans according to their needs.

For the latest updates and detailed information, customers should visit the Aer Lingus ‘Travel Advisory’ page on aerlingus.com.