Aer Lingus adds new routes from Cork to Bilbao and Bordeaux for Summer 2025

Aer Lingus has announced two exciting new summer routes from Cork Airport, offering direct flights to Bilbao, Spain, and Bordeaux, France. Beginning in spring 2025, the routes will operate three times weekly, with fares starting at €59.99.

New Routes Overview

Bordeaux (May 15 – September 13):

Known as the wine capital of France, Bordeaux offers vineyard tours, exquisite gastronomy, and iconic landmarks like La Cité du Vin and the gothic Cathédrale Saint-André. Flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Bilbao (April 16 – September 14):

This Basque gem combines modern art at the Guggenheim Museum with traditional pintxos cuisine and the charm of its historic Old Town. Flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Enhanced Summer Offerings

Aer Lingus is also boosting frequencies on Cork Airport’s popular routes to Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca starting March 30, 2025.

Dublin Route Extensions

Flights to Malta will now run year-round.

Seasonal routes to Marrakesh and Seville will continue until mid-May and resume in October.

Aer Lingus continues to expand its network, offering Irish travellers more choices for summer leisure travel while connecting them to vibrant European destinations.