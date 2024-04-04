Interhome wants to attract Scandinavian people to the Belgian coast

Interhome, a holiday home specialist, is gearing up to attract more tourists from Northern Europe, particularly Scandinavia, to the Belgian coast.

Recent studies indicate that Scandinavians are increasingly opting for cooler destinations due to climate change. To tap into this trend, Interhome has expanded its portfolio on the Belgian coast with cozy houses and stylish apartments tailored to the preferences of Scandinavian travellers.

With three purchasing and service offices in De Haan, Bredene, and Blankenberge, as well as active marketing efforts in Scandinavia, Interhome aims to position the Belgian coast as an alternative holiday destination for Scandinavian tourists.

Despite this focus on the Scandinavian market, Interhome also values its existing customer base from Germany, the Netherlands, and France. The expansion of accommodations on the Belgian coast reflects Interhome’s commitment to accommodate travellers from various countries while capitalising on emerging trends in tourism.

Thibault Van Look, Country Manager Belgium at Interhome, emphasises the company’s intention to achieve growth in both customers and accommodations on the Belgian coast in the coming year.