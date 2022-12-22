Yelling between passenger and flight attendant on IndiGo flight goes viral

Bart Noëth
That some passengers will test the patience of airport and airline staff is a public secret and sometimes you lose your temper. A flight attendant had it with a rude passenger on her IndiGo flight between Istanbul, Turkey and Delhi, India.

A passenger apparently was not satisfied with his meal options, whereupon he verbally attacked the crew, several times. A flight attendant intervened, but the situation did not lead to a deescalation, on the contrary.

You are a servant of the plane“, the passenger yells. And she yells back:  “I am not your servant!“.

IndiGo did not stand up for its staff, on the contrary: “We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority.”

