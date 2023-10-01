Two doctors save baby with heart issues on Indian domestic flight

Two doctors played a life-saving role on a Ranchi-Delhi flight when a baby with congenital heart disease experienced severe breathing problems. The doctors used an adult oxygen mask and administered emergency medications to stabilise the child’s condition.

The baby, en route to AIIMS Delhi for heart treatment on IndiGo flight 6E5043 (Airbus A321neo VT-IVJ), was in distress about 20 minutes into the flight when the cabin crew called for medical assistance. Dr Kulkarni from IAS and Dr Mozammil Pheroz from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, provided vital care, and the baby showed signs of improvement.

Upon landing, a medical team took over the baby’s care and provided oxygen support. The doctors’ quick actions and the support of the cabin crew were instrumental in saving the baby’s life, and fellow passengers commended their heroic efforts.