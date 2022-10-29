Indigo plane aborts takeoff after engine catches fire

The 184 crew and passengers on board the plane suffered no injuries

Passengers on IndiGo Flight 6E2131 (operated by an Airbus A320) were shocked when one of the plane’s engines caught fire on takeoff. The aircraft leaving Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport had one engine catch fire seconds before taking off for Bangalore.

The takeoff was aborted and the 184 crew and passengers on board the plane suffered no injuries. The incident was captured by one of the plane’s passengers, an aviation journalist. A video showed the fire was extinguished within moments, possibly through the use of fire extinguishers in the engines.

An @IndiGo6E aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. The take-off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. Spark ? can seen. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/xqcbofMo9W — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 28, 2022

“The flight would have taken off in five to seven seconds. Suddenly I saw massive sparks coming out of the wings, and it turned into a major fire. And the plane was stopped immediately. The pilot informed us that there was a malfunction with the engine,” Priyanka Kumar told NDTV.

The passengers were accommodated on another plane, an Airbus A320neo registered VT-IJW, which operated the flight with a 3-hour delay.